1940-2020 on Friday, June 5, 2020 Edward Thomas Mical found eternal peace as he entered Everlasting Life at the age of 79. Ed was the beloved husband of 35 years to Marianne Ziegler Mical, proud father of Nicholas, Christopher, the late Susan (Ty) Rentenbach and the late Timothy Mical. Loving grandfather of Sabrina, Madison, Aiden and Sophia. Dear brother of the late Norman (Rita) and Richard (Henrietta), preceded by his parents Frank and Angeline.

Memorial Service at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Northville, June 18, 2020 at 10:00am (facial masks required).

Memorial contributions appreciated in Ed's name to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, www.cskdetroit.org




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

