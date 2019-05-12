|
Edward Walter Bryla
Clinton Township - BRYLA, EDWARD WALTER, entered Heaven on May 4, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the MacRay Harbor Marina Banquet Center, 30675 North River Road. Harrison Township, Michigan. Family will receive guests at 10:30 a.m. The Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Karmanos Cancer Institute (www.karmanos.org) would be sincerely appreciated. For further information and obituary, please contact the Wysocki Funeral Home at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com. Please call (586) 574-1770 before May 15, 2019 to register your attendance for the Memorial Service / Luncheon so that we may have proper space, food, and beverages.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 14, 2019