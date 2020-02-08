|
Edward Wilson Conway
Rochester Hills - Conway, Edward Wilson, age 93 of Rochester Hills, formerly of Ortonville, passed away February 8, 2020. Loving husband of the late Jennie Conway. Dear father of Lynn (Marje) Conway and Melinda (Rick) Callahan. Cherished grandfather of Cristina, John, Corey Ryan (Dr. Kelly) and Caitlin (Christopher). Also survived by 3 great granddaughters and 3 great grandsons. Beloved friend of Angie Palazzolo. Predeceased by his siblings, Hansel, Norman (the late E.C.), Raymond (the late Eunice) and Hughie (the late Helen) Conway. Edward was born in Coal Hill Arkansas, proudly served in the Army during WWII, and retired from Fisher Body. Funeral Service, Saturday February 15, 2020, 10:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends and the funeral home Friday, 3-8 pm. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials in Edward's name may be made to Cass Community Social Services. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020