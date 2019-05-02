|
Edwin Arthur Willer
Walled Lake - Edwin Arthur Willer age 87 of Walled Lake passed on April 24, 2019. Ed is the loving husband of Karen L. Willer for 51 years. Loving father of Lori (Dan) Durbin, Kim (Jerry) Leece, Tami (Floyd) Vickery, Lee (Cindy) Willer, Adria Willer, and preceded in death by children, Kevin Willer and Aaron Willer. Also 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is survived by sisters, Karen (Elmer) Jaffke and Cheryl (Michael) Gonda. Brother-in-law of Robert (Linda) Sutton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Funeral from Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blocks South of Maple Rd.) Friday 11 AM. Friends may visit Thursday 3-9 PM and Friday 10 AM until time of service. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019