Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Willer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Arthur Willer


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin Arthur Willer Obituary
Edwin Arthur Willer

Walled Lake - Edwin Arthur Willer age 87 of Walled Lake passed on April 24, 2019. Ed is the loving husband of Karen L. Willer for 51 years. Loving father of Lori (Dan) Durbin, Kim (Jerry) Leece, Tami (Floyd) Vickery, Lee (Cindy) Willer, Adria Willer, and preceded in death by children, Kevin Willer and Aaron Willer. Also 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is survived by sisters, Karen (Elmer) Jaffke and Cheryl (Michael) Gonda. Brother-in-law of Robert (Linda) Sutton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Funeral from Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blocks South of Maple Rd.) Friday 11 AM. Friends may visit Thursday 3-9 PM and Friday 10 AM until time of service. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now