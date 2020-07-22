1/1
Rev. Edwin Balazy
{ "" }
Rev. Edwin Balazy

Dearborn - Age 83, July 21, 2020. Fr. Balazy attended St. Mary's Orchard Lake Minor Seminary and St. John Major Seminary. He was ordained June 2, 1962. He served the Catholic Parishes of St. Raymond, St. Hyacinth, and then became Pastor of Immaculate Conception in 1971, all located in Detroit. In 1979 Fr. Balazy became Pastor of St. John the Baptist in Dearborn Heights until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Lillian. And by his brothers Sigmund Klimkiewicz and Chester Klem. He is survived by his dear brother Stanley (the late Pamela) Balazy. He was a beloved uncle to Cathleen (Jason) Belaire, Sharon (Glenn) Hauck, Michael Balazy, and Mark (Heathor) Balazy. He was an adored great uncle to Alex, Evan, and Katie. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many friends and parishoners. Visitation Friday 4-6pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Dearborn Heights (between John Daly and Beech Daly). Funeral Mass Saturday 10am at Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
John the Baptist Catholic Church
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Well Fr. Balazy was our priest that served at our wedding in April of 1967 at St.Hyacinth . Great guy ! R.I.P. Fr.
Fred Kudsin
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Father Balazy had a great sense of humor and loved doing magic tricks in the 60’s at St. Hyacinth church in Detroit. He was able to get his message across to kids by telling them a story. He was very involved in the community. He will be deeply missed.
Melanie Metalski
Friend
July 22, 2020
A good man and good priest. Was an excellent parish priest at St Raymond (Detroit) parish as a newly-ordained priest.
Gerry Laporte
Acquaintance
