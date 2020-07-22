Rev. Edwin Balazy
Dearborn - Age 83, July 21, 2020. Fr. Balazy attended St. Mary's Orchard Lake Minor Seminary and St. John Major Seminary. He was ordained June 2, 1962. He served the Catholic Parishes of St. Raymond, St. Hyacinth, and then became Pastor of Immaculate Conception in 1971, all located in Detroit. In 1979 Fr. Balazy became Pastor of St. John the Baptist in Dearborn Heights until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Lillian. And by his brothers Sigmund Klimkiewicz and Chester Klem. He is survived by his dear brother Stanley (the late Pamela) Balazy. He was a beloved uncle to Cathleen (Jason) Belaire, Sharon (Glenn) Hauck, Michael Balazy, and Mark (Heathor) Balazy. He was an adored great uncle to Alex, Evan, and Katie. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many friends and parishoners. Visitation Friday 4-6pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Dearborn Heights (between John Daly and Beech Daly). Funeral Mass Saturday 10am at Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
