Edwin Louis Berger, MD
Edwin Louis Berger, MD, age 95, passed away in the care of his family on December 13, 2019.
Edwin is survived by his children Gregory (Katherine), Jeffrey (Ann), Mary (Sebastian), Barbara, Eric (Ruth), Mark and Mercedes; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Donna in 2013 and grandson, Carl Coppola.
Funeral Liturgy from St. John Catholic Church, N. Hacker Rd. (old church, south of M-59) Howell, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10 AM. The Rev. Fr. Francis M. George to officiate. Burial St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St., Brighton, Wednesday, December 18, 3-8PM. Rosary 7 PM.
Memorials may be made in his name to Dominican Sisters of Mary Mother of the Eucharist.
For further information, phone 810.229.2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019