Edwynna Jane Lowes-Bonczek

Edwynna Jane Lowes-Bonczek Obituary
Edwynna Jane

Lowes-Bonczek

- - "Jane" left this world peacefully dying of natural causes on September 4, 2019. She was 87. She lived most of her life in Michigan. A graduate of Rochester High School she retained lifelong friendships with other alums. The last of her generation, Jane is survived by children Penny Lowes (Dean McMinn), Rod Lowes (Diane), and Rocky Lowes (Beverly), six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her body was donated to medical research. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care of Traverse City, MI or Samaritas Senior Living, Williamsburg, MI. For information please visit www.pixleyfuneral.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
