Services
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Chelsea Retirement Community (Towsley Village Chapel)
Edythe "Edie" Scovill

Edythe "Edie" Scovill Obituary
Edythe "Edie" Scovill

Chelsea - Edythe "Edie" Scovill - 96, died April 6, 2019. Edie moved to Chelsea in 1991, coming from Novi, where she had lived for 19 years. She was a church secretary for Novi United Methodist Church, St. Timothy United Methodist Church, and the Detroit Conference. Wife of the late Jack W. Chism, and the late Louis Scovill. Survived by a son, John P. (Anita) Chism. Services Thursday, April 11, 10:30 am at Chelsea Retirement Community (Towsley Village Chapel). Full obituary at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019
