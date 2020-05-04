|
Eileen Bolton
On the morning of Saturday, May 2, 2020, Eileen Bolton loving wife and mother of five children passed away at the age of 95.
Eileen was born in 1924 to Joseph & Adele Vaselak. She then went onto to marry William Bolton in 1949.
Eileen had a passion for gardening and was a snowbird in Florida for many years. She was a longtime member of the Love of God Prayer Community and of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica and loved the Lord Jesus and His Mother Mary.
Eileen was preceded in death by her father Joseph, her mother Adele and loving husband William of over 65 years. She is survived by her loving children William (Laura) Bolton, Katherine Bolton, Robert (Barbara) Bolton, Steven (Catherine) Bolton and Mary (Michael) Ingram. Beloved sister of Dorothy L. (the late Keith) Russell. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Bolton, Angeline Bolton, Chalem (Fiancé, Shannon) Bolton, Seth Bolton, Joshua Ingram, Alec (Ali-Marie) Ingram and Brenna Ingram. Proud great-grandmother of Evelyn Ingram.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Eileen at the National Shrine of the Little Flower at a later date, when restrictions due to the current pandemic have lifted. Please check the website at a later date for updated service information. Memorial contributions to the Shrine Chapter - St. Vincent de Paul Society - are appreciated. Inurnment to take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 10, 2020