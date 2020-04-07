Services
Eileen Eleson


1927 - 2020
Eileen Eleson Obituary
Eileen Eleson

Garden City - April 4, 2020, age 93. Devoted wife of the late Earl for 57 years. Loving mother of Deborah, Daniel (Shelley), Denise Robinson, Diane Letkemann and Donna (Michael) Bowman. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of the late Adelbert 'Sunny' (Lucille) Steadl. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. In leiu of flowers memorials suggested to Garden City Presbyterian Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
