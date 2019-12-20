|
Eileen Huntzicker
Age 102, passed away on Thursday December 12, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 2, 1917, the daughter of Joseph J. and Klotilde (Narovec) Collins. In 1939 she graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science. She married George F. Huntzicker on November 16, 1940. They lived in St. Clair and then moved to Marine City before settling in Ann Arbor in 1945. Eileen was involved in numerous community activities including: ICE, a founding member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, a member of the Ann Arbor City Club, Barton Hills, International Neighbors and several sports travel teams. She loved to travel and went on many adventures all over the world. She was active in sports all her life. She was on the basketball team at the University of Wisconsin. Eileen was an accomplished golfer, playing from age 8 until age 86, and an avid Duplicate Bridge Player. She attended U of M football games from the 1940's until 2008 when she was 91. Her memory will be cherished by her six children; James (Patricia) of Portland, Oregon, Anne of Tucson, Arizona, Thomas (Kathryn) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, George of Orlando, Florida, Susan of Haslett, Michigan and Joseph of Beaverton, Oregon; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George F. Huntzicker, second husband, Robert Gage, and her daughter-in-law, Debora Huntzicker. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on Friday, January 3, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2250 E Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. In lieu of flowers the family would like contributions in Eileen's memory made to the Ann Arbor Active Against ALS, either at www.activeagainstals.org/donate or a check sent to A2A3, 2020 Shadford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Or donations to Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 310 N. Main St. Ste 100, Chelsea, MI 48118.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019