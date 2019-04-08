|
Eileen Marie Mooney Evans
Orchard Lake - Eileen Marie Mooney Evans, 83, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, April 5, 2019. A longtime resident of West Bloomfield and Orchard Lake, Eileen was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Frances Gavin and Robert F. Mooney. She was predeceased by her brother Robert P. Mooney and sister Kathleen Upton. Eileen is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, John C. Evans, her beloved children Johnny (Bette) Evans, Maureen (Taro) Fujimori, Julie (Edward) Denner, Pat Evans (Liz Seaton), and Anne Evans (Chris Vogt). Her deeply loved grandchildren, Jason and Aaron Denner, Jessica, Sean, Sam, Caleb, Gavin, and Katie Fujimori, and Ryan Seaton-Evans and her great-grandchild, Robin Denner. were the greatest joys of her life. Eileen was a dedicated aunt who loved her nieces and nephews. Eileen is also survived by numerous and loving friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 2 pm to 8 pm with an evening service at 7 pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI. The funeral mass will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to the Friends of the West Bloomfield Township Public Library or a charity of your own choice.
www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019