Eileen R. Piklor
Tipp City, OH - Eileen R. Piklor (Carey), 87, of Tipp City, OH passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at Hospice Of Miami County In-Patient Unit in Upper Valley Medical Center with her daughter and husband by her side. Eileen was born in Detroit, MI on June 17, 1931, to the late Richard and Agnes (Walsh) Carey. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine, and brothers Thomas, Richard, William, Robert, Tony, Jerry.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Ron, her children Jackie (Jim) Leskowich, and Steve (Heather) Piklor, grandchildren Mason and Bailey Leskowich; Jordan, Olivia, Sophia, and Lola Piklor; her sister, Katie Capolina, and numerous extended family.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12509 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313. Prior to Mass, Eileen's children will receive family and friends in the church's private meeting room beginning at 9:30 am. All who knew Eileen knows she always had a smile on her face, thought only of others, and would much rather give than receive. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. They cared for Eileen with the utmost compassion and kindness while also providing support to her family.
Serving the family is Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 online condolences can be made at www.fringsandbayliff.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 18, 2019