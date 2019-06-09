|
Eileen Smith Brown
ROYAL OAK - Brown, Eileen Smith, of Royal Oak, Michigan, born April 30, 1919, passed away very peacefully on June 6, 2019 at her very comfortable home, Chester Street Residence, in Royal Oak. She was born and raised in Detroit, to parents Patrick J. Smith and Mary Cecile Parker Smith, a direct ancestor of the English Puritans of the 1600's who settled the eastern United States from the Mayflower. Half-sister to Caroline and the late Patricia (nee Smith). Married to Kenneth N. Brown, on November 20, 1941, who died suddenly in 1977, leaving his "Bunny." Loving "cousin" to many first and second cousins and late aunts and uncles from Montreal, Quebec, and Ottawa, Toronto and St. Catherine's, Ontario, Canada, Michigan and Georgia. Charter member of the former St. Dennis Catholic Church of Royal Oak, where she devoted many, many volunteer years to her friends and faith. Original homeowner in the Red Run Subdivision of Royal Oak, circa 1947. Loving "adopted aunt", known as "Mrs. Brown" of many friends, neighbors and church members. Always the hostess, whether at her home, "the Farm" or a picnic gathering, she always sought to keep friends and family united socially. Visitation Wednesday from 10 am until time of funeral 11 am, conducted by Fr. Lenz, at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. A social event is planned immediately following the services to celebrate her gift to all of us. Memorial contributions to St. Vincent dePaul Society are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneradirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019