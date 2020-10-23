1/1
Elaine A. Zawisa
Elaine A. Zawisa

Passed away on October 22, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Eugene for 59 wonderful years. Loving mother of Laura (Jim) Sullivan, Donna (Randy) Rinnas, Steven Zawisa (Denise), and Mark (Gayle) Zawisa. Cherished grandma of 11. She leaves behind 11 siblings, sister-in-law, and many loving family members and friends. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Altermatt and her brother Tony.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 29th, 2:00pm until 8:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia.

The funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 30th, at 11:00am, instate 10:30am at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh Rd, Livonia. The interment will follow at St. Hedwig Cemetery. In loving memory of Elaine, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
