|
|
Elaine Brogowicz
Elaine Brogowicz, age 70 was born in Detroit, MI to Edward and Stella Brogowicz. She is survived by her twin brother Edward and sisters, Geri (David) Richards and Carol (the late Timothy) Lynch. She is also survived by nephews, Brian (Christi) Richards of Edmond, OK and Daryl (Tricha) Richards of Springfield, VA and niece, Marcia (Dan) Gallant of Oklahoma City, OK. Interment will be at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Brownstown Township, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020