Elaine Cecelia Larson
- - August 13, 2019, Age 85. Dear mother of Curt, Eric and Kevin Larson (Allison) and Lori Nelson (Brian). Grandmother of Alessandro, Dillon and Henry Larson, and Haley and Madelyn Nelson. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8pm at the A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral service Tuesday, 11am at the Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser, Southfield, 48034. Visitation begins at 10am. Memorial tributes to the church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019