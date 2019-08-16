Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
28600 Lahser
Southfield, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
28600 Lahser
Southfield, MI
Elaine Cecelia Larson


1934 - 2019
Elaine Cecelia Larson Obituary
Elaine Cecelia Larson

- - August 13, 2019, Age 85. Dear mother of Curt, Eric and Kevin Larson (Allison) and Lori Nelson (Brian). Grandmother of Alessandro, Dillon and Henry Larson, and Haley and Madelyn Nelson. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8pm at the A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral service Tuesday, 11am at the Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser, Southfield, 48034. Visitation begins at 10am. Memorial tributes to the church.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019
