|
|
Elaine Frazis
Novi - Elaine Frazis, 94, of Novi, Michigan, died on 07 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore "Ted" Frazis. Cherished mother of Debbie (Dane) Gussin, and Karen (Scott) Lewis. Loving grandmother of Erica (David) Herc, Michael (Rachel) Lewis, Jacob Gussin, and Jared Gussin. Adored great-grandmother of Ian and Emma Herc. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019