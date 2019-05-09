Services
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly (between 6-7 Mile)
Redford, MI
Lying in State
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redford Lutheran Church
22159 Grand River (between Telegraph and Lahser)
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Redford Evangelical Lutheran Church
22159 Grand River (between Telegraph and Lahser)
Elaine Harris Obituary
Elaine Harris

- - Wife of the late Eugene. Beloved father of Donna (John) Davidson and Diane (the late Jim) Frost. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn and Rachel. Sister of the late Lois, Lucy, Frieda, Selma, Alvin, Alfred, Willie, Jordan & Dillon and great grandmother of Makayla.

Visiting Thursday 3-8 pm at Charles Step Funeral Home 18425 Beech Daly (between 6-7 Mile) . In state Friday 10 am until 11 am Service at Redford Lutheran Church 22159 Grand River (between Telegraph and Lahser). Interment Glen Eden Cemetery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019
