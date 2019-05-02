Services
Gaylord Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
850 N Center Ave
Gaylord, MI 49734
(989) 732-2230
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
850 N Center Ave
Gaylord, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
850 N Center Ave
Gaylord, MI
View Map
Gaylord - Elaine J. White, 74 of Gaylord, passed away at home on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Born on August 8, 1944 in Detroit, Elaine was the daughter of John and Anna (Sawchyn) Truchan. She grew up in Taylor and where she was a 1962 graduate of Taylor Center High School. Elaine met her future husband, Roger S. White in 1964 through her father. Sometime later they began dating and were married in Dearborn on September 4, 1965. They lived for a time in Wyandotte, Taylor and Dearborn before moving to Trenton. In 1972 they moved their young family to Gaylord. She was a dedicated and busy mom when their sons were growing up and she enjoyed volunteering at their school. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. For several years she also enjoyed spending winters in Stuart, Florida with her mom. Surviving is Roger, her husband of 53 years; her sons, Chris (Ellen) White and Todd (Alyona) White both of Gaylord; grandchildren, Stephen, John, Jack, Calvin and Dasha; a sister, Patricia Bailey of Newport; a brother, Richard Truchan; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Phillip Truchan. Elaine's family will visit with friends from 10:00 AM-12:00 noon Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service followed by funeral services at 12:00 noon. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to . Please share your memories and personal messages with Elaine's family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
