Elaine Latzman Moon
On February 11, 2020, Elaine Latzman Moon, a writer, mother of Cybele and Adrian Moon, grandmother of Evyn Moon, passed away at her home in St. Petersburg, FL. Elaine was born on August 17, 1939 in Detroit, MI to Michael and Mary Latzman. She was a writer, who is well-known for her book, "Untold Tales, Unsung Heroes, an Oral History of Detroit's African American Community, 1918-1967." Throughout her career Elaine both wrote and creative directed publications for the Detroit Urban League, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, and the Detroit Bicentennial Commission. Her love of travel led to publications for UNICEF in Namibia, and the Methodist Church in Puerto Rico, as well as her Master's thesis on South African poets; and "Homeland: Dream of My Father" about her family history in Slovakia. Elaine taught courses at Wayne State University, and other Detroit area colleges, in addition to writing instruction at the Freedom House and the Veterans Medical Center. Her creative talents, her wit, her parties, and her unending curiosity, are sorely missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held in Detroit in 2021. Contact her family through www.elainelatzmanmoon.com
Donations can be made to the Freedom House Detroit in her name https://freedomhousedetroit.org/