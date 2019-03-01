Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Marie (Nee: Leonard) Lamb


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine Marie (Nee: Leonard) Lamb Obituary
Elaine Marie Lamb (nee: Leonard)

- - February 25, 2019, Age 86 of Bloomfield Twp. Devoted wife of Richard. Loving mother of Maureen Mattiello, Sheila Lennon (Tim), Tim (Carol), Terry (Kim), Eileen Rouland (Mark) and the late Katie. Cherished grandmother of 24. Sister of Mary Louise Bujold (Frank) and the late Janet Haupert (the late Robert). Family will receive friends Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Michigan Right to Life.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now