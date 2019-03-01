|
Elaine Marie Lamb (nee: Leonard)
- - February 25, 2019, Age 86 of Bloomfield Twp. Devoted wife of Richard. Loving mother of Maureen Mattiello, Sheila Lennon (Tim), Tim (Carol), Terry (Kim), Eileen Rouland (Mark) and the late Katie. Cherished grandmother of 24. Sister of Mary Louise Bujold (Frank) and the late Janet Haupert (the late Robert). Family will receive friends Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Michigan Right to Life.
