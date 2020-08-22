1/1
Elaine Narkus
1940 - 2020
Elaine Narkus

Elaine Narkus, age 80, passed away from cancer surgery complications on August 20, 2020, in Macomb, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on January 8, 1940, in Detroit. Elaine is the cherished wife of the late Joseph M. Narkus for 60 years; loving mother of Veronica (the late Ken), Karen (Jon), and Jacqueline (Rick); the beloved grandmother of Jeff (Alicia), Mark (Megan), Joseph (Lauren), and Sydney; The proud great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren; and the dear sister of Carol (Paul) and the late Dorothy. Elaine's family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday August 25, 2020, from 1:00 until 9:00pm with eulogy and memory sharing at 6:30pm and a rosary service at 7:30pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks east of Van Dyke), Utica. Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday August 26th at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp., In State at 9:30a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass at 10:00a.m. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
