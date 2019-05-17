|
Elaine Orlow
- - Elaine Ann Orlow, July 6, 1935 - May 15, 2019. Passed away peacefully after a debilitating illness. Beloved wife of Robert for 64 years. Survived by her loving children, William (Gayle) Orlow, Elaine (Albert) Crockett, Alissa (David) Nixon, Kimberly (Paul) Maggard and seven grandchildren. Viewing from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. (with a Trisagion Service at 7:30 p.m.) Friday, May 17, 2019 at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152 (734) 591-3700. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Committal blessing to follow at Glen Eden Cemetery. Please share a memory of Mrs. Orlow at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 17, 2019