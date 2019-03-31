Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Southgate
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Southgate, MI
View Map
Elaine Strong Obituary
Elaine Strong

- - Elaine Strong, age 76, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 14th. She is survived by her devoted husband Frank. Frank and Elaine were married 57 years.

Elaine is also survived by twin daughters Mary Beth (Mike) and Debbie (Shannon), son Michael, two granddaughters Stephanie and Clara, her brother Mickey (Sue), sister-in-law Connie, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elaine retired from Security Bank and Trust where she worked as a legal secretary.

During retirement Frank and Elaine traveled and spent their winters in Florida where at age 65 Elaine shot a hole-in-one at Duffy's golf course. Frank and Elaine loved to dance and could be frequently found on the dance floor at weddings, VFW Halls and the local Moose Lodge.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, April 6th at 10:00AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Southgate, MI with viewing at 9:30AM.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
