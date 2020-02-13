|
Elane Clark
(nee Roberts)
Passed peacefully on Feb. 7th, 2020, Age 97, In Tucson, AZ, her current home of 30 years. Formerly of Southfield and Detroit Michigan.
Beloved wife of 55 years to Patrick. Proud mum of Kevin (Laurie) & Timothy (Sharon). Dear grandma to Mac and Christina. Aunt to LaurieAnn and Diana. Is preceded in death by parents Lionel and LaVerne Roberts, sister Marian Phillis and nephew Chris.
Elanes love of reading was beyond compare, she also enjoyed cross stitch, knitting, sewing and picnics in the park.
She will be greatly missed.
