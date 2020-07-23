Dr. Eldred Gregory Zobl, MD, FACC
Bloomfield Hills - July 20, 2020. Born September 21, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Eldred and Florence (Dougherty) Zobl. Survived by sons Mark (Jennifer) and Jonathan (Wendy) Zobl, grandchildren Lauren (AJ), Timothy, and Jason. Also survived by brother Robert (Patricia) Zobl, sister Beverly (the late Roy) Dodge, and cousin Raymond (Nettie) Bodenweiser. Preceded in death by his parents, Eldred and Florence, and by his son Matthew. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, Bloomfield Hills. The family asks that memorial gifts be made to the American Heart Association
in lieu of flowers.
