Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Big Beaver United Methodist Church
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Rickabus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor E. Rickabus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor E. Rickabus Obituary
Eleanor E Rickabus

Venice, FL - Eleanor E Rickabus, 92, of Venice, FL passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was formerly of Troy, MI.

Eleanor loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved golfing, lunch get togethers with high school friends, and card club with her neighbors.

Eleanor's survivors include her three children, Allan Rickabus, Steven Rickabus, and Barbara (Robin) Mitchell. Additionally she is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Karl, Benjamin, and Joseph, and her five great grandchildren. Eleanor was predeceased by her son Brad Rickabus.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Big Beaver United Methodist Church in Troy, MI. The family wishes that donations be made to a .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.