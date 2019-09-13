|
|
Eleanor E Rickabus
Venice, FL - Eleanor E Rickabus, 92, of Venice, FL passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was formerly of Troy, MI.
Eleanor loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved golfing, lunch get togethers with high school friends, and card club with her neighbors.
Eleanor's survivors include her three children, Allan Rickabus, Steven Rickabus, and Barbara (Robin) Mitchell. Additionally she is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Karl, Benjamin, and Joseph, and her five great grandchildren. Eleanor was predeceased by her son Brad Rickabus.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Big Beaver United Methodist Church in Troy, MI. The family wishes that donations be made to a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019