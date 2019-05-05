|
Eleanor Heald
- - of Troy died April 28, 2019. She was 81 years old. Eleanor was born December 27, 1937 in Staten Island, NY to Eleanor and Joseph A. O'Neill. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Fordham University and MS in Chemistry from Simmons College, Boston, Mass in 1971. She married Raymond R. Heald in 1969. She is survived by her husband Raymond. She taught chemistry at Ferndale HS 1973-1995. She was also a journalist in a double byline with Raymond from 1978-2013 writing for several local and national publications. A Memorial Service will be held May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church, 1340 West Long Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302. Telephone (248) 626-2515. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
