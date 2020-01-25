|
Eleanor J. Froehlich
Rochester Hills - Froehlich, Eleanor J. age 93, passed away on January 22, 2020. Eleanor was born on June 24, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the beloved wife of George, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her niece, Carol Cramer (Robert), her good friend, Belinda Hutchinson and many aunts, uncles and cousins in the state of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorene Rever, and her nephew, Charles Rever. Eleanor earned bachelor's degrees from the Detroit Institute of Musical Arts and from Mercy College and a MEd from Marygrove College. She also completed studies in British Literature at Leys College, Cambridge, England and at St. Andrews University, Fife, Scotland. Eleanor was a teacher in parochial schools and privately for 21 years and an English teacher at Groves High School in Birmingham for 23 years. She loved gourmet cooking, quilting, jewelry-making and music, and traveled extensively and entered cooking contests because of her love of cooking. Funeral mass will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Holy Sepuchre Cemetery. Memorials in Eleanor's name may be made to . Online guestbook, www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020