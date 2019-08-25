Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Eleanor L. Jorgensen Obituary
Eleanor L. Jorgensen

Novi - Eleanor L. (Leitz) Jorgensen, age 94, passed peacefully August 14, 2019. Predeceased by husband, Walter. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Services at Meadowbrook Congregational Church, 21355 Meadowbrook Rd., Novi, MI, at 11 AM on Saturday, August 31, followed by a Remembrance Gathering (Memorial Luncheon) at the church. Memorials to Meadowbrook Church or the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Online condolences and guestbook at www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
