Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Resources
- - Beloved wife of the late Dr. Bernard Maness. Dear mother of Dr. Elliot Maness and mother-in-law of Susan Maness. Loving grandmother of Hillary Maness and Sam Maness. Devoted sister of Dr. Albert (Marilouise) Zager and the late Sydney (the late Anne) Zager and the late Lillian (the late William) Ross. Sister-in-law of the late Carl (Evelyn) Maness, the late Eileen Maness and the late Pauline Maness. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 1:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019
