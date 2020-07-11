Eleanor T. Sarzynski
Bloomfield Hills - Called by God into Eternal Life on July 11, 2020. Daughter of Joseph and Michalina M. Sarzynski. Loving sister to Michael J. (Elizabeth J. "Betty"). Cherished aunt to Karen A. Sington and nephew Kenneth M. (Mary Sue). Proud grand-aunt to Kristin M. Lerchenfeldt (Steve) and Michael T. Sarzynski. Friend to many extended family who will miss her warm smile and kind and gentle ways. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Rd (at Lahser Rd), Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, family suggests Memorial Tributes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home(Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 248-549-0500.
