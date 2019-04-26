Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirk in the Hills
1340 W. Long Lake
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Westcott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor "Jean" Westcott


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor "Jean" Westcott Obituary
Eleanor "Jean" Westcott

- - Westcott, Eleanor "Jean" April 15, 2019, age 97. Loving wife of the late Bill, DVM for 68 years. Dear mother of David (Deborah), Larry (Vicki), and Betsy Coats (Peter). Cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 11. Sister of the late Gilbert and Maurice Furnival. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Friday, May 3, 11am at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake, Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to Kirk in the Hills Endowment Fund or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now