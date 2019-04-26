|
Eleanor "Jean" Westcott
- - Westcott, Eleanor "Jean" April 15, 2019, age 97. Loving wife of the late Bill, DVM for 68 years. Dear mother of David (Deborah), Larry (Vicki), and Betsy Coats (Peter). Cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 11. Sister of the late Gilbert and Maurice Furnival. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Friday, May 3, 11am at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake, Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to Kirk in the Hills Endowment Fund or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
