Eleanore Ann Wielgat
Age 85 passed away February 19, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Walter. Dearest mother of Michael (Diane) and John. Dear grandmother of Jonathan, Chloe, Benjamin and Hannah.
Visitation Friday 3 PM until 9 PM at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan) Rosary 7 PM. Funeral Services Saturday St. Mark Catholic Church 4257 Bart, Warren, Michigan Innstate 10:30 AM with Mass 11:00 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share memories at Mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020