Eleanore Margaret Misiak
Brownstown Township - Misiak, Eleanore Margaret (Nee: Rzepa) of Brownstown Township. September 14, 2019. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Edward Rzepa and the late Peter Misiak. Loving mother of David (Joyce) Rzepa and the late Pauline Darmetko. Dear sister of Mary Ann Rock, and preceded in death by siblings, Bernard Gasiewski, Cecelia Musial and Helen Wojtowicz. Proud grandmother of Michelle Darmetko, Suzanne Darmetko, Jennifer Smith, Jessica Johnston, Julie Dawson and great grandmother of Brandon Smith, Aaron Smith, Kelsie Johnston, Collin Johnston and Ava Dawson.
Visitation Friday 3-7pm at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Funeral Mass Saturday 11am at St. Alfred Catholic Church. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019