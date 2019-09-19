Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alfred Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanore Misiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanore Margaret Misiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanore Margaret Misiak Obituary
Eleanore Margaret Misiak

Brownstown Township - Misiak, Eleanore Margaret (Nee: Rzepa) of Brownstown Township. September 14, 2019. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Edward Rzepa and the late Peter Misiak. Loving mother of David (Joyce) Rzepa and the late Pauline Darmetko. Dear sister of Mary Ann Rock, and preceded in death by siblings, Bernard Gasiewski, Cecelia Musial and Helen Wojtowicz. Proud grandmother of Michelle Darmetko, Suzanne Darmetko, Jennifer Smith, Jessica Johnston, Julie Dawson and great grandmother of Brandon Smith, Aaron Smith, Kelsie Johnston, Collin Johnston and Ava Dawson.

Visitation Friday 3-7pm at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Funeral Mass Saturday 11am at St. Alfred Catholic Church. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now