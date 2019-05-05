|
|
Elfriede I. Kasper
Lake Orion - Elfriede I.; age 90 of Lake Orion. May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore F. Kasper; loving mother of Theodore (Jayne) Kasper, Ronald (Kathy) Kasper and Kenneth (Kelly) Kasper; devoted Oma of Erika (Nate), Brandon (Sarah), Stefanie (Pete), Andrew (Daniele), Jeffrey (Melissa), Kyle and Kayla (Chad); Uroma of Sophia, Nolan, Camden, Jeffrey II, Angeline, Rachel and Ryker; aunt of Jutta (Fred), Horst, Carmen and Walter (Michelle); also survived by many other nieces, nephews and extended family members in the U.S. and Germany. Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers suggested memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019