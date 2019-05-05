Services
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
715 N. Lapeer Rd
Lake Orion, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
715 N. Lapeer Rd.
Lake Orion, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elfriede Kasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elfriede I. Kasper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elfriede I. Kasper Obituary
Elfriede I. Kasper

Lake Orion - Elfriede I.; age 90 of Lake Orion. May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore F. Kasper; loving mother of Theodore (Jayne) Kasper, Ronald (Kathy) Kasper and Kenneth (Kelly) Kasper; devoted Oma of Erika (Nate), Brandon (Sarah), Stefanie (Pete), Andrew (Daniele), Jeffrey (Melissa), Kyle and Kayla (Chad); Uroma of Sophia, Nolan, Camden, Jeffrey II, Angeline, Rachel and Ryker; aunt of Jutta (Fred), Horst, Carmen and Walter (Michelle); also survived by many other nieces, nephews and extended family members in the U.S. and Germany. Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers suggested memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
Download Now