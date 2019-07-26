|
|
Elide Ribaudo
Grosse Pointe Woods - Ribaudo, Elide "Elida". Age 92. July 23, 2019. Loving wife of the late Lorenzo. Dear mother of JoAnn (Mike) LoGrasso, Anthony (MaryAnn) Ribaudo, Donna (the late Robert) Walton, Karen Pruess and Lou (Julie) Ribaudo. Proud grandmother of Bryan Pruess, Christina Pruess, Lauren LoGrasso, Kevin Pruess, Christopher Ribaudo and Robert Walton, Jr. Dear sister of Mary Bringas, Aurora (Ben) Riss, and Noranda (Tom) Gelardi. Sister in-law of Santa (the late Joseph) Pizzimenti, Grace Ribaudo, and the late Santo (the late Beverly) Ribaudo. Dear cousin of Louise (the late Nello) Infanti. Dear mother in-law of Larry Pruess. Beloved aunt to wonderful nieces and nephews and a friend to all. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Monday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St.Clair Shores. ahpeters.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 26, 2019