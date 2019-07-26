Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
21620 Greater Mack
St.Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
21620 Greater Mack
St.Clair Shores, MI
Resources
Elide Ribaudo


1926 - 2019
Elide Ribaudo Obituary
Elide Ribaudo

Grosse Pointe Woods - Ribaudo, Elide "Elida". Age 92. July 23, 2019. Loving wife of the late Lorenzo. Dear mother of JoAnn (Mike) LoGrasso, Anthony (MaryAnn) Ribaudo, Donna (the late Robert) Walton, Karen Pruess and Lou (Julie) Ribaudo. Proud grandmother of Bryan Pruess, Christina Pruess, Lauren LoGrasso, Kevin Pruess, Christopher Ribaudo and Robert Walton, Jr. Dear sister of Mary Bringas, Aurora (Ben) Riss, and Noranda (Tom) Gelardi. Sister in-law of Santa (the late Joseph) Pizzimenti, Grace Ribaudo, and the late Santo (the late Beverly) Ribaudo. Dear cousin of Louise (the late Nello) Infanti. Dear mother in-law of Larry Pruess. Beloved aunt to wonderful nieces and nephews and a friend to all. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Monday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St.Clair Shores. ahpeters.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 26, 2019
