|
|
Elinor Emelia LaFave
Clinton Township - Elinor Emelia LaFave, age 87, passed away September 24, in Clinton Township. She was born November 30, 1931in Detroit, Michigan to the late Adolpho & Victoria (Pastorino) Fulgenti. Elinor was a member of St. Thecla. Beloved wife of Gerald G. LaFave; loving mother of Gerald D. (Nancy), Catherine (Skip) Davey; Theresa Barylski; grandmother of Christopher (Emily), Andrew, Justin, Tony, Elizabeth, Rachel, Miranda, Frank (Monica), Caleb (Adya); great-grandmother of Maura; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. Elinor was preceded in death by her brother, Aldo Fulgenti; and son in law, Frank Barylski. Visitation for Elinor will be Sunday, September 29 from 2 - 8pm, at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Instate Monday September 30, 9:30 am until Mass at 10:00 am at St. Thecla, 20740 S Nunneley, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019