|
|
Elinor G. Annis
Annis, Elinor G. , Feb. 5, 2020, Age 83
Beloved mother of Deborah (Kurt) Alsko and Pamela
(The late Michael) Schneider. Grandmother of Danielle, Mike, Joe, Lyndsey, Elizabeth and Alex.
Great Grandmother of Chase, Addison, Lily, Elias, Freddy, Elinor and Sonny.
Sister of James Maffett and the Late Henry Maffett.
Visitation at Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. 15 Mile Road
(At Schoenherr) Friday 3PM to 9PM, Funeral Saturday 10:30AM at the Funeral Home.
Share A Memory at BCFHSterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020