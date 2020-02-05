Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Annis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor G. Annis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor G. Annis Obituary
Elinor G. Annis

Annis, Elinor G. , Feb. 5, 2020, Age 83

Beloved mother of Deborah (Kurt) Alsko and Pamela

(The late Michael) Schneider. Grandmother of Danielle, Mike, Joe, Lyndsey, Elizabeth and Alex.

Great Grandmother of Chase, Addison, Lily, Elias, Freddy, Elinor and Sonny.

Sister of James Maffett and the Late Henry Maffett.

Visitation at Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. 15 Mile Road

(At Schoenherr) Friday 3PM to 9PM, Funeral Saturday 10:30AM at the Funeral Home.

Share A Memory at BCFHSterlingheights.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -