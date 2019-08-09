|
|
ELISA VETTRAINO
- - (née: Persechini) passed away on August 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Loving mother of Giovanni "John" (Cathy), Antonio "Tony" (Linda), and Rosa Danz (Rick). Cherished Nonna of Angelo Vettraino (Malissa), Michael Danz, Alaina Vettraino, Joseph Danz, Antonio Vettraino and the late Bryan Vettraino. Devoted Great Grandmother of Peyton Vettraino. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 3-8pm on Saturday, August 10th and from 3-8pm on Sunday, August 11th with rosary Sunday at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday August 12th at St. Mary of the Hills Roman Catholic Church, 2675 John R Rd, Rochester Hills, MI. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Family prefers memorial tributes to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 9, 2019