Elisabeth De Felice
Chicago, IL - Elisabeth (Lisa) De Felice, age 90, of Chicago and formerly of Harper Woods, MI, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Armand De Felice; mother of Angela (Cindi Kaminski) Cantor; grandmother of Rachel (Ryan Swearingen) Cantor and great-grandmother of Ruby and Remy Swearingen. A private interment will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Info: www.LakeviewFuneral Home.com (773)-472-6300.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019