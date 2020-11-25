1/1
Elizabeth A. McBroom
Elizabeth A. McBroom

Chesterfield - Formerly of Dearborn and Fredrick, MI. Born November 9, 1931, passed away November 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Paul H. McBroom for 64 years. Loving father of Paula (Don) Johnson, Diane Aeschbach, Suzanne Edwards, Bonnie (Tom) Cox, Cindy (Keven) Schloemp, Elizabeth Hawke, and Peter (Tracie) McBroom. Preceded in death by her son Paul McBroom. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 21. Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
