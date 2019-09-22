|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Russell
Sterling Heights - Age 85 of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. She was born on June 20th, 1934 in Bismarck, North Dakota, the daughter of Walter and Selma (Weigelt) Houck. She was the loving mother of Yvon (Wendy), Matt (Karen), and Darrin (Lisa) and grandmother of Carly, Paige, Nicole, Sean, Lauren and Madison. Betty was the dear sister of Esther Thelander (Ron). Betty liked nothing more than watching her sons play sports and celebrating holidays with them and their families. A great mom, grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend. Betty will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, keeping friends and strangers alike, laughing at her inappropriate jokes. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthias Church in Sterling Heights, with a lunch immediately following the service at Fern Hill Golf Club on Clinton River Road in Clinton Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org). Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019