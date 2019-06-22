|
|
Elizabeth A. Wolocko
Farmington - Elizabeth A. Wolocko was born and raised in Hamtramck, with her siblings Marie, Gary and Michael. She graduated from Hamtramck High and Wayne State, where she met Ben. They married in 1970, moved to Detroit, and started their family, first with Alison Claire, then Carrie Rose. Two moves later, they settled in Downtown Farmington, where they truly found what they were looking for. Her Hamtramck roots always filled her with pride though. She enjoyed frequent trips to the Polish Village to fill her with pierogi and was always ready to celebrate Paczki Day.
She was a long-time employee of the Detroit Free Press, but her jobs at the Jewish News and Karmanos Cancer Institute were also important to her. It was during her Karmanos job she decided to go back to school, receiving her Masters in Education at age 58. She ultimately retired from the Detroit Public Schools, where she taught for ten years.
Elizabeth was a woman of unwavering integrity, who gave selflessly to anyone she could, and made friends nearly everywhere she went. She loved people; race, orientation, ethnicity or anything else were no barrier to her love. She also loved nature, camping, her garden, reading, crossword puzzles and most of all cake. She was humble and hilarious, and always ready to laugh.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband Ben, daughters Alison (Greg) Kenyon and Carrie Rose, grandsons Aidan, Emmett and Owen Kenyon, brothers Gary and Michael and is predeceased by her parents Mary and Martin Halaburda and sister Marie. Friends and family will gather June 22 at 1 pm at Alison's house to celebrate her life.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 22, 2019