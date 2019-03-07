|
Elizabeth Ann Hampton
- - Elizabeth Ann Hampton, formerly of Bloomfield Hills, Passed away on March 4, 2019, age 90. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James E. Hampton. She was the proud mother of Robert and his wife Lori, Michael, Patricia Hampton Scott, David and his wife Suzanne, John and his wife Julia, William and his wife Patricia; grandmother of Scott (Heidi) Hampton, Daniel Hampton, Rebecca (Thomas) Hampton, Katherine Hampton, James Hampton, Ryan (Lolly) Scott, Alexa Hampton, Anna Hampton, Audrey Hampton, Derek Soldenski, Heather Stochi and Holly Tracy. The daughter of Bernard and Florence Kalahar, she was born in Center Line, Michigan and graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit. After graduating from Marygrove College with a degree in Sociology, she married James Hampton and began raising her family. She, like her husband, was an avid golfer with golf memberships in Florida and Oakland Hills Country Club in Birmingham, Michigan. Memorial Service 10 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Saturday 9 am until time of the service. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019