Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Clare of Montefalco Church
1401 Whittier
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Clare of Montefalco Church
1401 Whittier
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Maher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Maher


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Maher Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Maher

Grosse Pointe Woods - Elizabeth Ann Maher, 88, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was born to Walter and Betty E. (nee Finkler) on January 22, 1931 in Detroit. She was married to the love or her life, Ronald Maher on January 20, 1951 until his passing in 1990. She was the beloved mother of the late Susan Muck (Nick), Mark, Kevin (Jane), Patrick (Mary), Michael, Mary Duster, Nancy, John (Tracy), Ronald (Carolyn), Thomas, and K.C. (Michael) Wiethoff; proud grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 1. Visitation Friday, Aug. 30, 3-8 pm, rosary at 7 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Mass Saturday, Aug. 31, in-state 9 am until time of service, 9:30 am, at St. Clare of Montefalco Church, 1401 Whittier, Grosse Pointe Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen are appreciated. Share memories at verheyden.org

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now