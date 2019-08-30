|
Elizabeth Ann Maher
Grosse Pointe Woods - Elizabeth Ann Maher, 88, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was born to Walter and Betty E. (nee Finkler) on January 22, 1931 in Detroit. She was married to the love or her life, Ronald Maher on January 20, 1951 until his passing in 1990. She was the beloved mother of the late Susan Muck (Nick), Mark, Kevin (Jane), Patrick (Mary), Michael, Mary Duster, Nancy, John (Tracy), Ronald (Carolyn), Thomas, and K.C. (Michael) Wiethoff; proud grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 1. Visitation Friday, Aug. 30, 3-8 pm, rosary at 7 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Mass Saturday, Aug. 31, in-state 9 am until time of service, 9:30 am, at St. Clare of Montefalco Church, 1401 Whittier, Grosse Pointe Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen are appreciated. Share memories at verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019