Elizabeth Anne Nicosia
NICOSIA, Elizabeth Anne, age 47. Beloved mother of Landon and Alisa; loving daughter of Marian (the late Marvin) Rodgers; sister of Laura Rodgers and niece of Joyce (Frank) Bemis. Liz was a free spirit who never took a single day for granted. There was never an animal she passed by that she didn't help, feed or kiss. She filled every room with light and laughter, and every person with happiness and love. Memorials may be directed to: Michigan Humane Society. Share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.