Elizabeth Ann Nicosia
Elizabeth Anne Nicosia

NICOSIA, Elizabeth Anne, age 47. Beloved mother of Landon and Alisa; loving daughter of Marian (the late Marvin) Rodgers; sister of Laura Rodgers and niece of Joyce (Frank) Bemis. Liz was a free spirit who never took a single day for granted. There was never an animal she passed by that she didn't help, feed or kiss. She filled every room with light and laughter, and every person with happiness and love. Memorials may be directed to: Michigan Humane Society. Share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
November 19, 2020
Elizabeth was such a sweet person, and it is such a shock that she is gone. Every person that met her was better for knowing her. My sincere condolences to her Mother Marian and Laura and her family. Mary Maxwell
Mary Maxwell
Friend
