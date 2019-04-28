|
Elizabeth Ann "Jill" Rueber
- - April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Max. Dear mother of James (Marie), Thomas (Michele) and Nancy Murphy (Edward). Loving grandmother of Christopher, Emily, Jeffrey, Lauren, Blaine, Kate, Brian and Colin. Cherished great grandmother of Cecilia, Annalise, Beckett and Margot. Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy, 248-362-2500. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Karmanos Cancer Center.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019