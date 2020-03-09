|
Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Troester
Montpelier, VT - Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Troester, 83, passed away peacefully with Parkinson's Disease on February 28, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. Born on September 30, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Rose (Diebolt) Troester and Dr. George A. Troester. She attended the local Servite High School, and earned a bachelor degree in journalism at Michigan State University.
Liz then tried out a career in reporting at a midstate Michigan newspaper, but the big city beckoned and she moved to New York City where she lived the rest of her life until coming to Woodridge. She soon found a career as executive assistant to the administrative director of the NYU Langone Rusk Institute of Rehab Medicine, where she stayed until retirement. She lived in several locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, finally settling in the Upper West Side for many years.
In 1970 she married David Morris but later divorced, however when poor health forced him to a nursing home she continued caring for him, visiting him constantly for several years until his death in 2010.
Liz was a caring person and greatly loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs like her golden retriever, April, and many cats, like her last, Sasser, and supported the Bronx and Central Park Zoos. With her husband she became locally famous and in the local newspaper when they rescued a raccoon. One fine adventure was when she escorted her mother in her later years on a trip to England. They were both mystery novel lovers and made sure to visit Sherlock Holmes at 221b Baker Street. She also made sure on that trip to take her mother to Gerald Durrell's famous animal haven on the Channel Islands.
She is survived by her brother Robert Troester and wife Joan Stepenske of Montpelier, Vermont, and in New York City by her long-time friend (and in recent years, vital helper), Sally Jo Sandelin, and by her invaluable and dear home health aide, Sumintra Singh. She is also survived by cousins Mary Ellen (Sack) Barnard and husband Steve Barnard, Tony Sack and wife Ruth, David Broughton and wife Bernadette, Donna Broughton, and Judge Muriel D. Hughes, husband Robert Schneider, and family, and other cousins, mostly all in Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
